Waqa takes helm at BAF, pledges stronger biosecurity

Protecting farmers, food security and Fiji’s natural resources will be a key focus for newly appointed Nacanieli Waqa as he takes over as chief executive officer of the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF).

Mr Waqa, whose appointment took effect on October 21, said biosecurity was about more than safeguarding Fiji’s borders.

“Biosecurity protects more than our borders, it safeguards the livelihoods of our farmers, the food on our tables and the natural resources our communities depend on,” he said.

“I look forward to leading a team committed to strengthening these protections and working with our stakeholders and the public to build a safer, more resilient Fiji.”

The appointment was announced by the BAF Board of Directors following its publication in the Fiji Government Gazette in accordance with the Biosecurity Act 2008.

Mr Waqa was selected through what the board described as a structured and competitive recruitment process based on transparency, merit, fairness and good corporate governance.

He brings more than 34 years of experience in biosecurity, regulatory systems and international trade facilitation, having held senior technical and advisory positions with New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries, the Pacific Community (SPC) and the former Fiji Quarantine & Inspection Service.

BAF Board chairman Uraia Waibuta welcomed the appointment, saying the authority’s role remained critical in protecting Fiji’s agriculture, biodiversity, environment and economy from biosecurity threats while supporting safe international trade.

“BAF has an important statutory responsibility to safeguard Fiji against biosecurity threats while facilitating safe international trade,” Mr Waibuta said.

“The Board looks forward to working with Mr Waqa to strengthen operational effectiveness, institutional accountability, financial sustainability and service delivery in fulfilling this mandate.”

Mr Waibuta also highlighted the need for close collaboration among government ministries, regulatory agencies, industry stakeholders, regional and international partners, and communities to maintain an effective national biosecurity system.

As chief executive, Mr Waqa will lead the authority in carrying out its responsibilities under the Biosecurity Act 2008 while advancing strategic priorities that support Fiji’s National Development Plan and relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The BAF Board said it was confident Mr Waqa’s leadership, governance experience and regional expertise would strengthen the organisation’s performance and help advance Fiji’s national biosecurity priorities.