Yasawa-i-Rara elder Maikeli Momolevu believes preparation is essential as his community faces prolonged dry conditions associated with El Niño.

His village is at the tip of the Yasawa Group, about three and a half hours by speedboat from the Lautoka Fisheries Wharf.

Mr Momolevu, who lives outside the village boundary, said the prolonged dry season was not new to the island, which has six villages.

“It is not new for us. Our elders have withstood it, and so have we in our time,” he said.

“We are lucky that our elders’ water source has not dried up. All homes have tanks, and we drink rainwater.”

He said households relied on rainwater for drinking, bathing and washing rather than the island’s water source.

Mr Momolevu added that civil service agencies sometimes provided water assistance to communities.

“We don’t panic about it. We just do what our forefathers did and adapt to any changes. We are still alive, and we hope this will take us through Christmas and New Year.”

Meanwhile, the Water Authority of Fiji confirmed that emergency water assistance was continuing across the Yasawa Islands as communities dealt with prolonged dry conditions.

The MLC Vunilagi will continue water-carting operations in the Yasawa Group to support communities experiencing shortages and maintain essential water supplies.

The operation has supplied 300,000 litres of water to communities and essential facilities across Naviti and Waya islands.

The assistance was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport; Government Shipping Services; Water Authority of Fiji; Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management; and the Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), through the Commissioner Western’s Office.

On Naviti Island, assistance reached Yasawa Secondary School, Marou Primary School, Kese Health Centre, the Police Post, Vakatawa and the doctor’s residence. Supplies were also provided to Ratu Apenisa Primary School in Soso Village, Somosomo Nursing Station and Gaunavou Primary School in Gunu Village.

On Waya Island, Ratu Naivalu Primary School and Namara Village School also received supplies for students, staff and surrounding communities.

In the Northern Division, the MLC Vatulewa will continue emergency water supply operations in Cikobia to provide essential supplies to affected communities.

Government agencies remain committed to supporting vulnerable and remote communities affected by El Niño-related water shortages.