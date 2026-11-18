Lawyer Jolame Uludole has challenged the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) management board to apply the party constitution equally to all members, regardless of the positions they hold.

Mr Uludole was responding to the board’s decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him and party candidate Savenaca Komaisavai following a controversial submission on land ownership to the Parliament Special Committee examining the Constitution (Amendment) Bill on November 13.

He said Clause 26.0(a) of the party constitution provided a framework for dealing with allegations of misconduct. The clause allows the management board to investigate a member accused of bringing, or being likely to bring, the party into disrepute, or breaching the party constitution or Code of Conduct.

In a letter to the board, Mr Uludole compared the disciplinary action against him with the removal of party leader Aseri Radrodro from Cabinet in 2024, following the Prime Minister’s public explanation of concerns about insubordination and disobedience.

He also referred to allegations of an extramarital relationship between Mr Radrodro and another Cabinet minister, which attracted widespread public attention.

Mr Uludole questioned whether those controversies had also raised issues under Clause 26.0 concerning conduct that could bring the party into disrepute.

“My concern is the principle of equal treatment and whether the same constitutional standards are applied consistently, regardless of the position held by the individual concerned,” he said.

“If my actions are considered serious enough to warrant disciplinary proceedings then it is reasonable for the members to expect that similar standards will apply to everyone.”

He urged the management board to demonstrate that its decision was guided by the party constitution and not by personalities, political convenience or disagreement with views expressed in a submission.

Mr Uludole also disagreed with the board’s directives that he take voluntary leave of absence while the investigation was under way and refrain from speaking to the media.

He further objected to Dee Loki and Hasrat Ali being appointed to the disciplinary committee, claiming they had shown “obvious bias” against him during Tuesday’s management board meeting.



