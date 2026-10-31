Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will approach Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

It will be a numbers game when the Government tables the Bill in Parliament this week.

Mr Rabuka's coalition partners, SODELPA and the National Federation Party (NFP), have issued statements opposing the Bill.

SODELPA has three MPs, while the NFP has four, both forming part of the coalition Government.

The Government needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass the Bill.

The required two-thirds majority depends on the number of MPs present when Parliament votes.

With the deaths of two MPs, the sitting number of MPs has dropped from 55 to 53.

This changes the two-thirds requirement to pass the Bill from 36 to 35.

An MP, who is not present, must apply for virtual participation to vote.

Prime Minister Rabuka has confirmed they will approach the Opposition.

When asked by this masthead on Friday, he said: “Yes, by proper discussion.”

Including the G-11 and excluding his Coalition partners, Prime Minister Rabuka has 31 votes, four votes short of the required two-thirds.

Mr Rabuka maintains that all constitutional processes will be followed.

If the Bill is not passed in Parliament, then the Constitution amendment process ends.

He also made it clear that Parliament debate on the Bill needed to be completed before the National Referendum writ is issued on November 9.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says the Opposition are independent members and not affiliated with any political party.

“We can make our own decisions,” she said.

“I am not saying we will or will not vote for the Bill.”

Ms Kumar says MPs would make a better decision when Bill is tabled in Parliament.

“We need to understand the ramifications of each clause before we can decide.

“Other than that, it is all speculation.”

Ms Kumar’s personal submission to the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill included changing the limitation clause in the Constitution, which currently does not put a cap on the amount of money spent by Government.