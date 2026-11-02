SODELPA rejects split rumours, vows unity

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has dismissed speculation about divisions within its ranks, insisting the party remains united and focused on the next General Election.

Speaking outside Parliament today, party general secretary, Levi Vere, said the party remained cohesive despite recent speculation on social media about its internal stability.

"To all those people who are trying to destabilise the party, SODELPA is very much intact," Mr Vere said.

He said party members remained committed to working together as discussions continue on the proposed constitutional amendment Bill and other political developments.

"We intend to stay that way throughout this constitutional Bill, throughout the amendment and throughout the year," he said.

Mr Vere also declared that the party would enter the next General Election as a united political force.

"We will go to the general election intact as a SODELPA party, as our supporters wish us to do," he said.

His comments come amid ongoing political debate over the proposed constitutional amendments and growing scrutiny of party positions ahead of the next national poll.