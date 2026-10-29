SODELPA remains intact, says general secretary

SODELPA is intact.

That is the message from the party’s general secretary Levi Vere, responding to external criticism questioning the party’s solidarity.

This follows the party’s statement opposing the Constitution Amendment Bill, and the Deputy Prime Minister and party member, Viliame Gavoka, openly disagreeing with the party.

“There is no internal division in the party,” he said to this masthead.

Responding to Mr Gavoka’s statement, Mr Vere said all internal processes were followed leading up to the Special General Meeting last Saturday.

“All members were notified, and were given time. But it’s up to them whether they attend or not. Not everyone can attend too because of the distance, and we are scattered.”

Mr Gavoka has urged the party’s management board to reconsider its position, saying that consultations were still ongoing.

“The final version will be known over the next few days or so and that’s when the party should meet and decide,” he said.

However, Mr Vere questioned the timeframe of the whole process, saying is still not enough time for the people to read the draft Bill before it is tabled for third reading.

“When will the draft be made available?”

Mr Vere maintained the party’s position that the 2013 Constitution should be removed, including the immunity clause.