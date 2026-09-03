Strong wind warning issued for parts of Fiji

A strong wind warning is now in force for several parts of Fiji, with the public urged to take precautions and keep updated with the latest weather information.

The Fiji Meteorological Service warning covers the land areas of Yasawa, coastal areas of Sigatoka, Rakiraki and Udu Point, the Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Taveuni, Cikobia and nearby smaller islands, and Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

Strong winds are expected to affect these areas.

Members of the public, particularly those in areas covered by the warning, are advised to take precautions and monitor the latest information from the Fiji Meteorological Service.