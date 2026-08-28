Ravalaca can win, says trainer

Fiji lightweight champion Mikaele ‘High Voltage’ Ravalaca takes on unbeaten Brad Morgan at the Mecure Ballarat Hotel in Victoria, Australia, tonight.

Morgan has 11 pro fights winning all of them.

Speaking to SUNsports, Sydney-based trainer Lepani Wilson said if Ravalaca beats Morgan, it would boost his world rankings.

“This is what I’ve been saying that our talented boxers like Ravalaca should fight Australian boxers to further their career,” Wilson said.

“Our boxers cannot get that by fighting boxers from India or New Zealand. They also cannot fight local boxers because it would not benefit them.”

The wily trainer highlighted that despite of Morgan’s high work rate and explosiveness, Ravalaca still stands a good chance of beating him.

“Anything can happen in boxing and Ravalaca is capable of defeating Morgan. So, I wish him all the best,” Wilson added.

Meanwhile, Fiji light heavyweight champion Paula Ratumaikoro takes on Owen Corrigan at Northbridge, Western City in Western Australia, late last night.

Corrigan is still undefeated from six pro fights.

Reactions on BCF appointments

Meanwhile, Wilson congratulated newly appointed Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF) chairman Eroni Loganimoce along with the new board members.

“I wish them well but at the same time I’ve noticed that most of them are new to professional boxing,” he said.

“They’ve got a lot of work to do and should be gracious enough to take on critics and make hard decisions for the progress of the sport. Boxing is not like rugby, soccer or rugby league, so it is going to be a challenging task. For me I’ll keep on training boxers and highlighting things that needs to be done for the sake of the sport.”

Former promoter Mohammed Shameem prefers to play a waiting game and see how the BCF board members are going to run the show



