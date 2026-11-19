Ba Football Association (Ba FA) president Praneel Dayal has welcomed vis­iting teams, officials and sup­porters ahead of the 2026 Flick Hygiene-sponsored Pacific Com­munity Cup, which kicks-off next Wednesday at Govind Park.

Ba has been drawn in Group B alongside Navua, USA All Stars, AuFFi Australia All Stars and NZFFI Auckland All Stars.

Group A features Rewa, Labasa, Canada All Stars, AuFFi All Stars and NZFFI Auckland All Stars.

With teams representing com­munities from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States, Dayal said the tourna­ment provided an opportunity to bring Fiji communities together through football.

Coming off a successful season in which Ba won all four major trophies, Dayal said the district's greatest strength is the people be­hind the team.

"While we are proud of what we have achieved on the field, our greatest strength has always been the people behind us," he said.

"To our loyal Ba fans, thank you. Your passion, commitment and constant support make this club what it is."

Dayal praised Ba supporters for the atmosphere they created dur­ing major tournaments and ac­knowledged their contribution to the district's success.

He also thanked the Fiji Football Association for its continued con­fidence and support, while recog­nising the contributions of spon­sors and partners.

"To our sponsors and partners, your belief in Ba Football makes our journey possible. We are grateful for every contribution."

Dayal said the introduction of an Under-16 girls' competition and the participation of a Canadi­an premier team for the first time were significant additions to this year's tournament.

He encouraged participating teams to enjoy the competition and make the most of their time in Ba.

"To every participating team, I wish you the very best. Enjoy the competition, embrace the friend­ships and experience the famous hospitality of Ba."

Dayal said the association's 'We are Ba' motto represented the unity, pride and strong commu­nity spirit shared by the district's football family.

"More than a motto, it reflects our unity, pride and the strong bond we share as a community. Welcome to Ba.



