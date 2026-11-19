Five vehicles, including an excavator belonging to Natua Civil Contractors, were completely destroyed after a bush fire spread to a property at Valebasoga in Labasa last Tuesday.

National Fire Authority (NFA) chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said bush fires could quickly spread beyond the intended burning area, particularly when dry vegetation and surrounding conditions allowed flames to travel.

He urged members of the public to exercise caution when carrying out outdoor burning activities, warning that what began as a small fire could quickly threaten homes, vehicles, properties and lives.

At about 12.20pm, the Labasa Fire Station received a call about the fire.

With no nearby fire hydrants available, a 5000-litre water tanker from Natua Civil Contractors provided additional water to assist firefighters.

Their swift and co-ordinated response contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby residential property.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire was caused by a spillover from a nearby bush fire.

Mr Sowane said the incident highlighted the risks associated with uncontrolled burning, particularly during dry weather when fires could spread rapidly and threaten properties and livelihoods.

“We urge members of the public to avoid uncontrolled burning and ensure that all necessary precautions are taken when carrying out any outdoor burning activities,” Mr Sowane said.

“Fires should never be left unattended, and members of the public must ensure that burning is completely extinguished before leaving the area.”

The NFA reminded the public to immediately call 910 when they observe a fire emergency.

The authority urged communities to remain vigilant and work together to prevent fires and protect lives and property.

Natua Civil Contractors owner Mohammed Aruf Khan thanked NFA officers for their efforts.

"No one at the property during the time of the fire and we thank the fire officers for saving our three-bedroom house on the property," Mr Khan said.

"About $500,000 worth of damages have been done."

