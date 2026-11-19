Koromakawa Rental and Tours Navua will need to lift their game when they compete at the Pacific Community Cup from November 25 to 29 at 4R Stadium, Govind Park, in Ba.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, head coach Roderick Singh said Navua expected tough opposition and would need to deliver their best performance to progress from the pool stages.

“We know coming out of this pool is not going to be easy, but it is what it is. We just have to do our utmost best,” Singh said.

Preparations were progressing well, although the team had limited time to work together because of players’ club and Sukuna Bowl commitments.

With only a week to prepare, Singh said the team would remain focused and make the most of the time available.

He identified attitude and mentality as key areas that needed improvement, particularly after the team had lost several finals.

“We need to find an attitude, character and personality,” he said.

Singh said players would need to start strongly, remain focused throughout their matches and finish well to secure the results they wanted.

He urged Navua supporters to turn out in numbers and back the team as it aims to bring the Pacific Community Cup title to the Anaconda town.

“To all fans and supporters, please come in numbers and support our warriors next week,” he said.





Pools

Pool A: Rewa Fe, Labasa Fe, Canada All Stars, AUFFI All Stars Nadroga and NZFFI Auckland All Stars Nadi.

Pool B: Ba FC, Navua FC, USA All Stars, AUFFI Australia All Stars Lautoka and NZFFI All Stars Navua.