A family of nine has lost their five-bedroom home and a vehicle in a fire at Emily Road, Labasa, this morning.

House owner Adam Khan said he was at work when he received a distress call from his family about the fire at around 10am.

“My wife and two grandchildren were at home when they saw the fire inside the house and tried to save each other,” Mr Khan said.

“They couldn’t save anything because they were in shock.”

The 62-year-old grandfather said he was devastated by the loss, as he had bought the property in 2000 and spent 26 years building a two-flat house to accommodate his children and their families.

He estimated the damage, including the contents of the house, at about $100,000.

“Since we are an extended family, we have separated and are staying with different relatives. As you know, life is already difficult due to water disruption and the high cost of living,” he said.

“Our plan is to collect donations and build a house as soon as possible.”

Mr Khan can be contacted on 9477540 by anyone wishing to offer assistance.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) confirmed that firefighters from the Labasa Fire Station attended the scene.

The NFA said a press release would be issued soon.