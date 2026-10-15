Today's paperLoginSign up
Rugby

Ex-Fiji loosie on trial for Clermont

The Vannes forward is reportedly on trial at Clermont Auvergne as the French club manages injuries to several back-row players.

Friday 16 October 2026 | 06:30

Updated 16 October 2026 | 07:50 FJT

Kitione Kamikamica

Fijian-born back-rower Kitione Kamikamica

Fijian-born back-rower Kitione Kamikamica has been given an opportunity to impress French Top 14 club Clermont Auvergne as the side deals with injuries to several back-row options.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Vannes, has reportedly been on trial at Clermont’s Stade Marcel-Michelin in recent days, according to French newspaper La Montagne. The report was also picked up by Rugbyscope and Le Rugbynistère.

No signing has been announced.

Related stories

Clermont’s back-row injury concerns include Fijian-born players Pio Muarua, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury; Tevita Ratuva, who has a wrist problem; and Pita Gus Sowakula, who is dealing with fitness issues.

Kamikamica brings international experience, having earned eight Test caps for the Flying Fijians since making his debut in 2021. His international appearances have included matches against the All Blacks, five appearances in the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) and one Autumn Nations Series appearance.

He also represented Fiji at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy in 2016, where the team finished third after beating Namibia 44-30 in the bronze final.

The trial gives Clermont an opportunity to assess whether the experienced forward could provide additional depth in the back row while the club manages its injury concerns.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

RugbyFiji

Most popular

Women fund
Nation

Australia commits additional $8m to Women’s Fund Fiji

Mesake Dwai
Politics

Political parties face $4 million campaign spending cap

Ilaisa Droasese
Opinion

Droasese deserves a second chance

Kavekini Boselawa.
Rugby

Boselawa eyes Flying Fijians debut

Josiah Croker at the Fiji Olympic House on October 13, 2026.
Athletics

Croker targets personal best at Youth Olympics

The national Under-15 side.
Football

Fiji U15s head to FIFA World Cup

Osea Naisilasila (standing left) with his family from Lomolomo Village during the Fiji Day public holiday.
Travel

Former resort worker brings watersports to locals

Likuliku Resort
Travel

Likuliku ranked second in Fiji, sixth in region

MOH
Health

Specialist outpatient clinics closed today for public holiday