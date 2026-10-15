Ex-Fiji loosie on trial for Clermont

Fijian-born back-rower Kitione Kamikamica has been given an opportunity to impress French Top 14 club Clermont Auvergne as the side deals with injuries to several back-row options.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Vannes, has reportedly been on trial at Clermont’s Stade Marcel-Michelin in recent days, according to French newspaper La Montagne. The report was also picked up by Rugbyscope and Le Rugbynistère.

No signing has been announced.

Clermont’s back-row injury concerns include Fijian-born players Pio Muarua, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury; Tevita Ratuva, who has a wrist problem; and Pita Gus Sowakula, who is dealing with fitness issues.

Kamikamica brings international experience, having earned eight Test caps for the Flying Fijians since making his debut in 2021. His international appearances have included matches against the All Blacks, five appearances in the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) and one Autumn Nations Series appearance.

He also represented Fiji at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy in 2016, where the team finished third after beating Namibia 44-30 in the bronze final.

The trial gives Clermont an opportunity to assess whether the experienced forward could provide additional depth in the back row while the club manages its injury concerns.