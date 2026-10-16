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Rugby

White turns to trusted Bok ally

Smal was part of White’s Springbok coaching staff from 2004 to 2007, helping South Africa win the Rugby World Cup in France.

Saturday 17 October 2026 | 10:00

Gert Smal

According to Rapport, White is keen to recruit Gert Smal as the Flying Fijians’ lineout coach.

Newly appointed Flying Fijians head coach Jake White is reported after one of his assistant coaches to join his Flying Fijians coaching team

According to Rapport, White is keen to recruit Gert Smal as the Flying Fijians’ lineout coach, having worked closely with the former Bok loose forward on several occasions.

White, whose appointment as Fiji head coach was confirmed on Tuesday, has already indicated that strengthening the team’s lineout coaching is among his priorities.

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Smal was part of White’s Springbok coaching staff from 2004 to 2007, helping South Africa win the Rugby World Cup in France.

According to the South Africa Rugby Magazine, the pair reunited at the Bulls, where White brought Smal into the coaching set-up during his tenure as director of rugby, including a role with the Currie Cup side.

Smal also spent five years with Ireland as an assistant coach under Declan Kidney between 2008 and 2013.

More recently, he has served as a technical adviser to Zimbabwe, helping them secure qualification for the 2027 World Cup.


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