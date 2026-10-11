Rugby

Feaunati eyes stronger pathway for Women’s Rugby

Feaunati brings experience across provincial and high-performance rugby in New Zealand, including coaching roles with Wellington Pride and Hurricanes Poua, as well as women’s rugby development work.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 11:30

Action between Suva and Nasinu during their Subrails Marama Cup Round 11 match against Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre on October 10, 2026.

Action between Suva and Nasinu during their Subrails Marama Cup Round 11 match against Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre on October 10, 2026.

Photo: Leon Lord

Fiji Rugby’s new Head of Women’s Rugby, Fusi Feaunati, is looking to strengthen the women’s game by developing a clear pathway for players from grassroots and provincial competitions to the international stage.

Feaunati, who attended the Marama Championship matches at Uprising sports centre, said Fiji had the talent and potential to become a leading force in women’s rugby.

“What excites me most about this opportunity is the ability to help shape a connected women’s rugby pathway across Fiji, from community and youth rugby through to elite international performance,” Feaunati told SUNsports.

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He said the focus would be on building a system that supports players at every stage of their development while improving the standards needed to compete at the highest level.

“Fiji possesses extraordinary talent, passion, athleticism and cultural strength,” he said.

“With aligned systems, athlete support, coach development and performance planning, I believe FRU can continue to establish itself as a genuine world leader in women’s rugby.”

“What excites me most about this opportunity is the ability to help shape a connected women’s rugby pathway across Fiji, from community and youth rugby through to elite international performance.

Fusi Feaunati

Feaunati’s assessment of provincial competitions provides an opportunity to observe the depth of talent available and identify areas where further development is needed.

He will be looking to strengthen the connection between grassroots rugby, schools, provincial competitions and the national programmes, ensuring promising players have opportunities to progress.

The development of coaches and support staff will also be important in building a stronger environment for female players.

Feaunati brings experience across provincial and high-performance rugby in New Zealand, including coaching roles with Wellington Pride and Hurricanes Poua, as well as women’s rugby development work.

His immediate challenge is to understand Fiji’s rugby environment and work with local stakeholders to build on the foundations already established.

The long-term goal is to create a sustainable pathway that enables more women and girls to develop their abilities and pursue opportunities with the Fijiana sevens and 15s teams.

As women’s rugby continues to grow in Fiji, Feaunati’s leadership will be important in ensuring that talent development, player welfare and coaching standards remain central to the programme.

His vision is to help establish a system that not only produces competitive national teams but also gives future generations of Fijian girls a clear opportunity to progress through the sport.

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