Namosi W focused on title defence

The Namosi women’s rugby team is focused on defending the Subrails Marama Championship title against Nasinu in Saturday’s grand final at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

After that, the team will turn its attention to defending the Pio Bosco Challenge title.

Namosi captain Rusila Nagasau said the team expected a tough contest against a well-prepared Nasinu side.

“Nasinu is a good team and I know they have been preparing well for the final,” the former Fijiana 7s captain said.

“Our biggest challenge is to work together and apply what the coach has taught us.

“We will be expecting a tough game against Nasinu and we will not give the title easily on Saturday.”

Despite their comeback win over Nadi last Saturday, Nagasau said the team still needed to improve its defence and communication.

“We made some mistakes in the first half against Nadi, but we discussed what we needed to do better during the half-time break and the result spoke for itself,” she said.

“Our focus now is on improving our defence, communication and teamwork.

“They have some good explosive backline players and we are ready for the challenge and will try our best to counter them.”

Nagasau said Namosi would concentrate on Saturday’s final before turning its attention to defending the Pio Bosco title.

“We will try to defend this one first before we go into the next one,” she said.

She also urged Namosi supporters to attend the match at Churchill Park and cheer the team on.