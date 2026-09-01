A New force in defence

A defence coach specialist has joined the Flying Fijians on an interim basis as they prepare to defend the Pacific Nations Cup in Japan.

British coach David Ellis has been tasked to strengthen Fiji’s defensive systems ahead of the PNC.

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that Ellis is currently in camp with the Flying Fijians and has begun working alongside the coaching staff and players as preparations continue for the tournament.

Ellis brings more than 25 years of coaching experience at the highest levels of international and professional rugby, with a strong background in defensive systems and player development.

He is best known for his 11-year association with the France rugby team, where he served as assistant coach for defence from 2000 to 2011. During that period, France won multiple Six Nations titles, including Grand Slams, reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in 2003 and 2007, and finished runners-up at the 2011 Rugby World Cup after losing 8-7 to New Zealand.

He also has a 10 game appearance for Canterbury in the 1987 (NPC) New Zealand Provincial Competitions with six tries.

His international experience also includes working as a coaching consultant with the New Zealand All Blacks during their 3-0 Test series victory over the British & Irish Lions in 2005.

Ellis has also held defence coaching roles with Tonga and Romania and worked as a consultant with USA Rugby Sevens.

More recently, he served as Romania’s defence coach during its 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification campaign and helped the side secure a bronze medal in the 2023 Rugby Europe Championship.

At club level, Ellis has worked with Gloucester, Castres Olympique, CA Brive, London Irish and Lyon.

Ellis has also served as a World Rugby Coach Development Mentor, sharing his defensive expertise with international coaches.

His immediate focus with the Flying Fijians will be on tightening the team’s defensive structure and helping the coaching group prepare the side for the PNC.

Ellis who is a Yorkshireman started with rugby league as a player and coach before switching to rugby union.

The Flying Fijians kick-off their PNC defence in a semi-final clash against Canada at Osaka, Japan, next Saturday at 7pm (Fiji time). This is followed by the second semi-final between Japan and United States at 10.05pm.

The finals will be played in Tokyo on Saturday, September 19.



