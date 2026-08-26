Rugby

Kanawabu open to any rugby opportunity

Despite being edged 15-14 by Lelean Memorial School in the fi­nal, Navatu made history as the first school from Vanua Levu to reach the Deans final.

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 11:30

Vilimone Solimoce Kanawabu (with the ball)

Vilimone Solimoce Kanawabu (with the ball).

Navatu Secondary School Under-19 captain Vilimone Solimoce Kanawabu is seeking any opportunity to further his rugby career.

The Lavena, Taveuni, lad led the Northerners on a historic run dur­ing the Vodafone Deans competi­tion.

Despite being edged 15-14 by Lelean Memorial School in the fi­nal, Navatu made history as the first school from Vanua Levu to reach the Deans final.

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Kanawabu acknowledged the sup­port of the parents who backed the team throughout the three-month Deans campaign.

"I am up for any rugby contract that comes my way especially over­seas," the number eight said.

"We are happy that we got this far knowing we provided a tough com­petition to the teams for has been in the competition since it started.

"We thank God for His provision to us and for giving us the strength to reach the final."

Kanawabu was named Player of the Match in the final.

He was a member of the Fiji Schoolboys side that toured Aus­tralia last year and led his team confidently this season.

"We came from a small school that has no playground, no gym sets and was just improvising on what we had."

The team relocated its camp to Navakaka Village, which had a playing ground, to continue prepa­rations.

Navatu Secondary School defeated established rugby schools, includ­ing Queen Victoria School in the play-offs, Suva Grammar School in the quarter-final and Ratu Ka­davulevu School 22-17 in the semi­final at Buckhurst Park, Suva.

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