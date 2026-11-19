A strong Ireland XV Match 23 squad has been named for tomorrow morning’s clash (Fiji time) against the Latui at Virgin Media Park in Cork, Ireland.

Ireland XV head coach Mark Sexton has selected an exciting line-up featuring a blend of senior Test-capped internationals and emerging talent.

Gus McCarthy, one of eight players in the Match Day 23 with previous Test experience for Ireland, will captain the side. Young prospects Todd Lawlor, Finn Treacy, Daniel Ryan, Fintan Gunne and Brian Gleeson will also have the opportunity to stake their claim in green.

The combination of experience and youthful ambition makes for an intriguing Ireland XV selection.

Lawlor, Treacy and Ryan form the back three, while James Hume partners Cathal Forde in midfield. Leinster scrum-half Gunne links up with Joey Carbery in the halves.

In the forwards, Alex Usanov, captain McCarthy and Kieran Brookes make up the front row, while Munster duo Fineen Wycherley and Edwin Edogbo form the second-row pairing.

David McCann is selected at blindside flanker, Will Connors at openside flanker, while Gleeson completes the starting line-up at number eight.

The Latui have been training in Dublin under the guidance of coaching director Patrice Lagisquet.

However, the Latui had not released their line-up by the time this edition went to press last night.





Line-ups

Ireland XV: 15. Todd Lawlor, 14. Finn Treacy, 13. James Hume, 12. Cathal Forde, 11. Daniel Ryan, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Fintan Gunne, 8. Brian Gleeson, 7. Will Connors, 6. David McCann, 5. Edwin Edogbo, 4. Fineen Wycherley, 3. Kieran Brookes, 2. Gus McCarthy (captain), 1. Alex Usanov.

Replacements: 16. Eoin de Buitléar, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Jack Aungier, 19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh, 20. Paul Boyle, 21. Matthew Devine, 22. Jack Murphy, 23. Dan Kelly.