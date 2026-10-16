Macuata eyes historic upset

Newcomers Macuata is determined to continue their historic Subrails Marama Championship campaign when they face Suva in today's quarterfinal at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Macuata secured seventh place on the points table to book their first-ever quarterfinal appearance in the competition.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Macuata head coach Motu Lalagavesi said five players were carrying injuries, but the team remained focused on reaching the next stage.

“It does not prevent us from pursuing our main goal, which is to qualify for the next stage of the competition,” Lalagavesi said.

“Preparations throughout the week have been very good, and the girls are looking forward to the quarterfinal against Suva.”

She also acknowledged Suva's strong performances throughout the competition but said Macuata were ready for the challenge.

“We know Suva is a good team and they have been performing very well throughout the competition. This is our first Marama Championship quarter-final appearance, and we will give our best.

“We are expecting a tough game. We know Suva will bring their A-game, and we are ready for them.”

The Macuata coach is targeting a win that would extend the newcomers' remarkable run into the semi-final.

“Our main goal is to qualify for the finals, and I believe the girls will do their best to get a win and cause an upset,” Lalagavesi said.

She also urged Macuata fans and supporters to turn out in numbers to back the team in their historic quarter-final.

Line-ups

Suva: 1. Katalie Mario, 2. Litia Marama, 3. Mere Wainibitu, 4. Elenoa Matanisgia, 5. Meresiana Latu, 6. Laisani Moceisawana, 7. Amy Peters, 8. Alisi Galo, 9. Tanya Tepa, 10. Viniana Riwai, 11. Matila Rogoyawa, 12. Lusia Tisolo, 13. Vasiti Rekisa, 14. Leanne Rokobiau, 15. Ciba Nareki.

Reserves: 16. Silivia Tisese, 17. Julie Susu, 18. Makelesi Koba, 19. Kinisimere Radrodrolagi, 20. Anaseini Kava, 21. Kerelayani Luvu, 22. Nanise Male, 23. Michelle Talatoka.

Macuata: 1. Meresiana Marama, 2. Siteri Ditoga, 3. Lanieta Lala, 4. Melissa Yabaki, 5. Raijeli Valeria, 6. Emily Taylor, 7. Arieta Batikona, 8. Finau Kaulele, 9. Akisi Ratutekivua, 10. Vinana Simmons, 11. Lice Baledrau, 12. Loame Silinibogi, 13. Paulini Leitana, 14. Akereta Kasamaiyasawa, 15. Ilisapeta Moa.

Reserves: 16. Radiniceva Matakibau, 17. Filomena Verekula, 18. Ana Drecala, 19. Jotivini Vulimailau, 20. Falavia Galu, 21. Selaima Kaveni, 22. Seraia Benaca, 23. Akosita Natovo.



