Rugby

Nadroga focus on tackling, speed ahead of Kadavu

Logavakatini said the win against Rewa was crucial to improving their position on the points table.

Tuesday 06 October 2026 | 10:00

Updated 06 October 2026 | 11:05 FJT

Nadroga women's rugby team.

Nadroga women's rugby team.

Nadroga women's rugby coach Repeka Logavakatini says her players must strengthen their tackling and work on their speed in their final Marama Championship match against Kadavu this weekend.

This follows their 42-12 win over Rewa in Round 10 at Burebasaga School grounds last Saturday.

"We didn't underestimate Rewa, but the girls proved too strong on the field."

Related stories

Logavakatini said the win against Rewa was crucial to improving their position on the points table.

"We know Kadavu is a strong team, and we'll need to lift our technical aspects of the game," she said.

"The girls' connection between the forwards and backline was splendid, and I really love how they work together with no individual play."

She said the match against Kadavu would be a perfect opportunity for her to gauge her players' approach and finalise their game plan for their quarterfinal match.

Explore more on these topics

Marama Championship

Most popular

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.
Nation

FEO prepares for referendum and General Election

Top lawyers
Courts and Law

Court denies damages despite finding COI report caused harm

Chairperson Justice Usaia Ratuvili
Nation

Electoral Commission weighs campaign suspension request

Nadroga rugby team at Burebasaga School Grounds on October 3, 2026.
Rugby

Nadroga set sights on strong finish

Rewa rugby team in a huddle at Bu rebasaga School Grounds on October 3, 2026.
Rugby

Rewa seek strong finish against Nadi

Nadi rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on October 3, 2026.
Rugby

Nadi to step up preparations

Devotees take part in a Ganesh Chaturthi procession through Suva to Nasese, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Hindu festival.
Culture

Devotees take part in Ganesh immersion procession in Suva

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.
Culture

Minister blames past govt policy for decline of formal Hindi

Representatives from the Higher Education Commission and Pasifika Communities Universities (PCU) - director Eci Naisele (left) and Pro Chancellor Akanisi Kedrayate 1.jpg
Technology

Universities struggle to detect students using AI