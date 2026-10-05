Nadroga focus on tackling, speed ahead of Kadavu

Nadroga women's rugby coach Repeka Logavakatini says her players must strengthen their tackling and work on their speed in their final Marama Championship match against Kadavu this weekend.

This follows their 42-12 win over Rewa in Round 10 at Burebasaga School grounds last Saturday.

"We didn't underestimate Rewa, but the girls proved too strong on the field."

Logavakatini said the win against Rewa was crucial to improving their position on the points table.

"We know Kadavu is a strong team, and we'll need to lift our technical aspects of the game," she said.

"The girls' connection between the forwards and backline was splendid, and I really love how they work together with no individual play."

She said the match against Kadavu would be a perfect opportunity for her to gauge her players' approach and finalise their game plan for their quarterfinal match.