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Rugby

Nasinu beat Suva to reach Marama final

Namosi defeated Nadi in the second semi-final, 41-39.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 15:00

Nasinu womens

Nasinu women's team at the National Stadium, Suva on October 24, 2026. They defeated Suva, 38-22, to book their place in the Subrails Marama Cup final.

Photo: Talei Roko

Nasinu has booked its place in the Subrails Marama Championship final after beating Suva 38-22 at the National Stadium in Suva.

Suva flyhalf Adi Ciba Nareki opened the scoring with a penalty to give her side a 3-0 lead before Nasinu fullback Vasemaca Duva scored the first try in the seventh minute. Ilivani Whippy added Nasinu’s second try before half-time.

Suva number eight Alisi Galo scored her side’s first try, followed by a second from backrower Amy Peters, giving Suva a 19-14 lead in the second half.

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Nasinu fought back with an intercept try by Lydia Waqairapoa to lead 21-19 before extending its advantage to 24-19 with a penalty.

Suva winger Sera Tagimaiwasa crossed for a try to close the gap to 24-22, but Nasinu responded with tries from flyhalf Varasika Tukana and winger Aqela Raitubu to seal the 38-22 victory and secure its place in the final.

In the second semi-final, Namosi defeated Nadi, 41-39.

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