Nasinu eye Maiden crown

Nasinu women’s rugby captain Salanieta Natuituba says her team must improve its defence and communication ahead of Saturday’s Marama Championship final against Namosi.

They defeated Suva 38-29 in their semi-final clash at the National Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

“We dedicate this win to our coach and all our supporters,” Natuituba said.

“It was a tough game, but we came through strong.”

Natuituba said coach Tomasi Katonivualiku had urged the team to trust one another as they worked towards their goal.

“It’s amazing because this is the first time we’ve reached the final. I want to thank the coaches, manager and the girls for their effort,” she said.

“We’ve been through some ups and downs, but we came together.”

Natuituba urged the team’s supporters to turn out in numbers for their historic first final appearance.

“Do turn up in numbers to support us, and I thank the fans for their support over the past two weeks,” she said.

She acknowledged that Namosi would pose a challenge, with several national players in its line-up.

“We’re going to play against a few national players in the Namosi team, and the only thing I’m going to say is to trust my team,” she said.



