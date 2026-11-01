Qalo hails Nasinu's title-winning effort
Qalo said the players had worked hard for the title and were rewarded for their commitment on the field.
Monday 02 November 2026 | 09:00
Updated 02 November 2026 | 10:46 FJT
Action between Namosi and Nasinu during the Subrails Marama Championship final at Churchill Park, Lautoka on October 31, 2026. Nasinu won, 62-24.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Nasinu women's rugby captain Silika Qalo has praised her teammates for their determination after they dethroned defending champions Namosi to claim the Subrails Marama Championship title.
Nasinu produced a dominant performance to defeat Namosi 62-24 in the grand finale at Churchill Park in Lautoka last Saturday.
The side took a 29-17 lead into halftime before stepping up in the second spell, crossing for three more tries to seal an emphatic victory.
Qalo said the players had worked hard for the title and were rewarded for their commitment on the field.
"I am happy with the girls who gave their best until the final minute. They did great in the match, and we did not believe this would be the scoreline. We had worked hard for it," she said.
She also thanked the supporters for their encouragement and acknowledged the sponsors for their contribution to the team.
"I thank the fans for their support and for giving us the motivation. We also thank our sponsors," she said.
Winger Aqela Raitubu scored five tries and was one of Nasinu's standout performers.
Another was first five-eighth Lynda Waqairapoa, who contributed 17 points through a try and six conversions. Her performance helped drive Nasinu's impressive victory and bring Namosi's reign as champions to an end.