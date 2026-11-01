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Rugby

Qalo hails Nasinu's title-winning effort

Qalo said the players had worked hard for the title and were rewarded for their commitment on the field.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 09:00

Updated 02 November 2026 | 10:46 FJT

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Namosi V Nasinu

Action between Namosi and Nasinu during the Subrails Marama Championship final at Churchill Park, Lautoka on October 31, 2026. Nasinu won, 62-24.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Nasinu women's rugby cap­tain Silika Qalo has praised her teammates for their de­termination after they dethroned defending champions Namosi to claim the Subrails Marama Cham­pionship title.

Nasinu produced a dominant per­formance to defeat Namosi 62-24 in the grand finale at Churchill Park in Lautoka last Saturday.

The side took a 29-17 lead into half­time before stepping up in the second spell, crossing for three more tries to seal an emphatic victory.

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Qalo said the players had worked hard for the title and were rewarded for their commitment on the field.

"I am happy with the girls who gave their best until the final min­ute. They did great in the match, and we did not believe this would be the scoreline. We had worked hard for it," she said.

She also thanked the supporters for their encouragement and acknowl­edged the sponsors for their contri­bution to the team.

"I thank the fans for their support and for giving us the motivation. We also thank our sponsors," she said.

Winger Aqela Raitubu scored five tries and was one of Nasinu's stand­out performers.

Another was first five-eighth Lyn­da Waqairapoa, who contributed 17 points through a try and six conver­sions. Her performance helped drive Nasinu's impressive victory and bring Namosi's reign as champions to an end.

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