Ranacika follows brothers’ Deans footsteps

Seeing his older brothers play in the Vodafone Deans com­petition while growing up in­spired Taitusi Ranacika to follow in their footsteps.

The Suva Grammar School lock fulfilled that ambition when he helped his Under-18 side lift the Deans Trophy after defeating Lelean Memorial School 36-21 in the final at the National Stadium in Suva.

Ranacika, who plays club rugby for SGS Old Boys in the Suva Rugby Union's Koroturaga compe­tition, said the experience of play­ing against older and more experi­enced players had given him and his teammates a crucial advantage.

"A big advantage for us was play­ing in the Koroturaga competition under the Suva Rugby Union where we play against older people every week."

The exposure helped Ranacika and his teammates prepare for the physical demands of schoolboy rugby and proved valuable during their Deans campaign.

The Buretu, Tailevu, native fol­lowed a family tradition, with his older brothers Samuela and Tevita Ranacika having represented Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Vic­toria School in 2018 and 2022, re­spectively.

Samuela was the tight head prop of the RKS side that won the 2018 Deans Trophy and was also select­ed for the Fiji Schoolboys that year.

"My brothers were my biggest in­spiration," Ranacika said.

"Like every young Fijian boy play­ing in the Deans is a goal.

"To win the Deans for Suva Gram­mar means a lot and all I can say is God is great."

Ranacika dedicated the victory to his family and those who supported the team throughout the season.

"This is for my mum and dad, my family, my brother and all those who supported us throughout this season."

The victory ended Suva GramÂ­mar's 21-year wait for the Deans title, with Ranacika crediting his teammates for their determination.

Ranacika shares has maternal links to Cautata, Bau, Tailevu.



