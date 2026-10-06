Rugby

Top defence coach joins race

The other two top contenders are former South Africa head coach and Rugby World Cup 2007 winner Jake White along with former Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

Wednesday 07 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 07 October 2026 | 11:20 FJT

Shaun Edwards

Shaun Edwards

Photo: Six nations rugby

The man who is widely regarded as one of the best defence coaches in the business is also short-listed for the Flying Fijians head coach’s job.

Shaun Edwards, who enjoyed a stellar career as a rugby league player, was relieved of his duties with France, earlier this year.

Edwards is one of the most experienced coaches in the game, who had a six-year stint with Les Bleus working under head coach Fabien Galthie since 2019.

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According to Wales Online, Edwards is one of the three top contenders and if selected it will be his first role as head coach.

The other two top contenders are former South Africa head coach and Rugby World Cup 2007 winner Jake White along with former Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chief executive officer Koli Sewabu said: “Due to the integrity of the recruitment process, I will not be able to disclose any further information until we’ve completed due process.”

The former Flying Fijians No.8 said they are hoping to complete all process by the end of this week with the final approval of the FRU board.

The new Flying Fijians head coach should be announced next week ahead of the team’s preparation for the Test against Japan, as part of the Japan Rugby celebrations.

The team will move on to Europe for the Nations Championship, where they face France on November 8 at Lyon, Ireland on November 15 and Italy on November 22.

Edward’s winning record as coach

  • Federation France Rugby Defence Coach: 2019-2026
  • Grand Slam & Six Nations Title (2022)
  • Six Nations Title (2025)
  • Wales Rugby Union – Defence Coach (2008-2019)
  • 4 Six Nations Titles (including 3 Grand Slams)
  • (2008, 2012, 2013 and 2019)
  • 3 Triple Crown Titles (2008, 2012 and 2019)
  • Wasps Rugby Club – Head Coach (2002-2011)
  • 2 European Championship Titles (2004, 2007)
  • 4 English Championship Titles
  • (2003, 2004, 2005, 2008)
  • 1 Anglo Welsh Trophy Title (2006)
  • 2 European Challenge Cup (2003, 2018)





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