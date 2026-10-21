2027 Drua home matches expected to bring in big business

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have confirmed the venues for all eight of their home matches in the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, with the fixtures expected to attract rugby fans and boost local economies.

Drua fans will be able to cheer on their team against some of the competition’s best sides across three venues in Suva, Lautoka and Ba.

The Drua will play three matches at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, three at Govind Park in Ba and two at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

All Super Rugby Pacific teams except the Chiefs will travel to Fiji in 2027. The Drua will face the defending champions Hurricanes, Highlanders, Queensland Reds, Blues, Western Force, ACT Brumbies, Crusaders and NSW Waratahs at home.

“Bringing our fixtures across Suva, Lautoka and Ba means taking top-tier rugby directly into our communities,” Fijian Drua chief executive officer Jeff Miller said.

“Every home venue is a fortress for us because our fans make it so. When you fill those stands and the embankment, you become our 16th player on the field and make Fiji one of the toughest away trips in the sport.

“This season is about more than 80 minutes on the field. It is about national pride, inspiring the next generation and showing Fiji’s ability to take on the best in the world.”

Drua head coach Brad Mooar said the team was looking forward to playing in front of its home fans eight times during the season.

“It’s fantastic to have our home venues locked in and we are incredibly excited to play in front of our home crowd eight times this season.

“To our fans, your support means everything to us, whether you are singing in the stands in Fiji or cheering from home. We can’t wait to see you out there.”





Drua’s 2027 home fixtures

Highlanders: Four R Stadium, Ba, Saturday, February 13, at 3.35pm (Fiji time).

Queensland Reds: HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Saturday, February 27, at 3.35pm.

Blues: Churchill Park, Lautoka, Saturday, March 20, at 3.35pm.

Western Force: Govind Park, Ba, Saturday, April 10, at 4.35pm.

Hurricanes: HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Friday, April 30, at 7.35pm.

ACT Brumbies: Churchill Park, Lautoka, Saturday, May 15, at 3.35pm.

Crusaders: HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Friday, May 21, at 7.35pm.

NSW Waratahs: Govind Park, Ba, Saturday, May 29, at 4.35pm.





Away fixtures

In addition to their eight home matches, the Drua will play eight away fixtures during the regular season.

Their away matches include the NSW Waratahs on February 20, ACT Brumbies on March 6, Hurricanes on March 13, Queensland Reds on March 28, Highlanders during Super Round on April 4, Chiefs on April 16, Blues on May 7, and Western Force in Perth on June 4.





New finals format

The top six teams at the end of the 2027 regular season will contest a revamped three-week finals series.

The top two teams will progress directly to the semi-finals, while teams ranked third and fourth will host sudden-death elimination finals.

The 2027 Super Rugby Pacific grand final is scheduled for Saturday, June 26.

Fans are encouraged to watch for ticket release dates and hospitality packages, which are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.