More than 40 applications for borehole assistance have been received by the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs as communities seek relief from water shortages caused by prolonged El Niño-related dry conditions.

However, communities awaiting assistance have not been given a confirmed date for the grants to be distributed.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh said ministry assessment teams were visiting communities to verify applications and ensure assistance reached those genuinely affected by water shortages.

The applications were received under the ministry's multi-ethnic community grant programme.

"Our team are trying to ensure that genuine borehole assistance application is received instead of individual or personal gain applications who attempt to cheat the system," he said.

Mr Singh said the vetting process was intended to prevent misuse of government assistance.

The grants range from $5,000 to $15,000 and would provide successful communities with a water tank and solar-powered borehole water pump.

A solar-powered pump is estimated to cost about $6,000.

Mr Singh said he had also met Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta to discuss the possibility of sourcing more affordable solar-powered borehole pumps from India.

"He provided some contacts of suppliers of solar-powered borehole water pumps which is cheaper to source from India," he said.

The pumps would use solar energy to draw water into storage tanks, reducing reliance on electricity or diesel.

However, Mr Singh said communities selected for assistance would also be expected to contribute towards their projects.

"Communities need to take some ownership and responsibility by utilising their money to buy pipe fittings because Government will provide the major assistance," he emphasised.

He said community contributions would encourage greater responsibility for maintaining the projects.

Drilling costs pose challenge

Mr Singh said transporting a borehole drilling machine from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu would be expensive.

He said a sufficient number of approved projects would be needed before a contractor could undertake drilling work in the Northern Division.

"The contractor will not come for one or two projects; they have to be given a reasonable number of confirmed drilling work projects," he explained.

The minister was also asked about the water shortage affecting residents of Vunivere settlement in Seaqaqa, Macuata.

He advised residents to apply for assistance under the borehole grant programme.

Mr Singh said drilling projects in the Western Division would be easier to organise because drilling machinery was already available on Viti Levu.

While he assured communities that grants would be distributed soon, he did not provide a specific timeframe.