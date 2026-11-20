President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has postponed a national investor ceremony scheduled for November 24 following the declaration of a national disaster over prolonged water shortages and drought-related hardship.

The President said the decision reflected the need to prioritise the welfare and safety of Fijians as communities faced water shortages, agricultural losses and difficulties accessing essential resources.

Ratu Naiqama acknowledged Cabinet’s decision, made on the advice of the National Disaster Risk Management Council, to activate 30-day national disaster arrangements under the National Disaster Risk Management Act 2024.

He also welcomed the Government’s $20 million allocation for emergency assistance, water supplies, agricultural support and other urgent interventions for affected communities.

“This is a time for national unity, collective responsibility, and decisive action,” he said.

The President urged Government ministries, traditional leaders, provincial councils, religious organisations, the private sector and development partners to work together to support the national response.

He said particular attention must be given to vulnerable families, senior citizens, people living with disabilities, rural communities and those on maritime islands facing difficulties accessing safe drinking water and essential services.

Acknowledging emergency personnel, civil servants, humanitarian organisations, faith-based organisations and volunteers, he said Fiji’s strength during disasters lay in unity, resilience, faith and compassion.

“I assure the people of Fiji of my continued encouragement and support for all efforts directed towards protecting lives, safeguarding livelihoods, and ensuring that no community is left behind,” Ratu Naiqama said.

He also called on Fijians to conserve water and encouraged farmers to work with relevant authorities to ensure assistance reached those most in need.