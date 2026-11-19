Police will soon charge individuals allegedly involved in the domestic trafficking of three young girls currently sheltered at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Joint Taskforce Command, Blackrock camp.

This masthead understands the charges have been sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the file was sent to Police to formalize the charges.

The incident is understood to have happened in the Western Division, where the young girls were allegedly sold for sex to businesspeople in Nadi, allegedly by a social media influencer, who has had run-ins with the law, with the alleged knowledge of two police officers in Nadi.

The girls have been under the protective care of the military for the past six months because of the seriousness of the allegations, and the girls fear of intimidation and victimisation.

One of the girls recently gave birth. RFMF Director Army Legal Services Colonel Kitione Tuinaosara confirmed the mother and baby were traditionally returned to their relatives, while the other two remain under military protection.

Colonel Tuinaosara said they were working closely with the Homes of Hope Fiji to assess the situation of the girls for the purpose of relocation to the Home.

Homes of Hope community team leader Inieta Benaca said their assessment concluded that the girls were trafficked because of the severity of the cases.

“We had to conduct our assessment to determine whether we can get them to Homes of Hope or not. So after conducting the assessment they met the criteria,” she said.

“We’re just waiting for the police and the army to release them. We’ve also notified the Ministry of Women that Homes of Hope is ready to receive the girls.”

Discussion surrounding the girls case were raised at the ODDP annual conference yesterday.

The two-day conference focuses on human trafficking and migrant smuggling, amid growing concern of Fiji’s tier-2 ranking in the 2026 Trafficking in Persons report.