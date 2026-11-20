The proposed Republic of Fiji Military Forces Bill 2026 and Military Justice Bill 2026 do not set a timeframe for a review, provide limited coverage of cyber security and artificial intelligence, and leave key partnership decisions to the RFMF Commander and the Minister.

These were among the issues highlighted by RFMF senior legal officer Captain Stephanie Dunn and Major Jone Lesivakarua during a public consultation in Suva today.

Captain Dunn said legislation was not usually given a fixed timeframe for review.

“We don’t usually demarcate how many years to review,” she said.

She encouraged members of the public to “push it towards the drafters”.

Cyber security and AI

Captain Dunn said cyber security and artificial intelligence were key threats, but the proposed legislation would mainly refer to the Cybercrime Act.

“It won’t be as broad, I mean as detailed as we’d like,” she said.

Wide discretion

Partnerships with other agencies or countries would be left to the discretion of the RFMF Commander and the Minister, often through memorandums of understanding, Captain Dunn said.

“You do not want the legislation to be so narrow that it doesn’t leave room for any growing needs in the future,” she said.

Narcotics powers on hold

Major Lesivakarua said the military could not exercise its powers under the new Counter Narcotics Act until a Director-General of Counter Narcotics was appointed.

Captain Dunn said joint police and military task forces were still being discussed with the Ministry of Policing.

Friction points

Major Lesivakarua said a disaster response arrangement was tested during Exercise Bougainville, where “there were some friction points”.

He did not elaborate on the issues.

“I am not in the position to answer what the friction points are,” he said.