More than five kilometres of road in the upper Sigatoka Valley will be upgraded and sealed under a $13 million Government project aimed at improving access for farming communities and residents.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kavanagasau Road in Sigatoka Sealing and Upgrade Project today.

This marks the start of an investment expected to address longstanding transport challenges in the area.

The project will begin at the end of Laselase Village and extend towards Naroro Village, improving connectivity for communities along the upper eastern bank of the Sigatoka Valley.

Mr Rabuka said the project was about more than upgrading roads, as it would strengthen agricultural livelihoods and improve access to essential services and economic opportunities.

“This project is not simply about upgrading a section of road; it is about improving connectivity, strengthening agricultural livelihoods, enhancing access to essential services and creating better opportunities for the communities along the upper Kavanagasau corridor,” he said.

The works will include upgrading, realigning and sealing the existing road, improving stormwater drainage, repairing identified slip areas, upgrading damaged crossings and relocating utility services where necessary.

The project is expected to address problems faced by residents, including deteriorating road conditions, dust, flooding and washouts during adverse weather.

The upper Sigatoka Valley is a major agricultural production area, where farming families grow root crops, vegetables, sugarcane and other produce for local consumption and commercial markets.

Improved road conditions are expected to make transporting produce to collection points, markets and Sigatoka Town safer and more reliable.

Mr Rabuka said rural roads were essential to connecting people with education, healthcare, employment and other important services.

“Rural roads are not simply transportation infrastructure. They are essential lifelines connecting our people to education, healthcare, employment, markets and other important social services,” he said.

The upgrade is also expected to make daily travel safer for residents and schoolchildren while improving access for emergency services.

Mr Rabuka highlighted the wider importance of Government investment in rural infrastructure, saying improved connectivity played an important role in strengthening the economy and improving people's quality of life.

The Fiji Roads Authority will work with the contractor, traditional leaders, landowners and residents throughout construction to minimise disruptions to road users.

The project will also take into account the protection of the area's historical and archaeological heritage, including the significant Taveuni Hill Fort site.

The investment is expected to strengthen rural connectivity and support the long-term development of communities along the Kavanagasau corridor.