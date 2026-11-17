The High Court in Suva has ordered the disclosure of a Fiji Corrections Service checkpoint diary from Naboro and the Commander's parade procedure guide to Epeli Laqeni's lawyer.

The order followed an application by Laqeni's Legal Aid lawyer, who argued that the documents would assist the defence.

Laqeni, who is charged with murdering his de facto partner in Nakasi between September 3 and 5 last year, appeared before Justice Usaia Ratuvili today.

He appeared in court limping. The matter was adjourned to January 26, 2027, for another mention. Laqeni remains on bail.