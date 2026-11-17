There were no confessions during the caution interviews of three suspended police officers accused of murdering Lami-based Police Constable Peniasi Racagi in Lami earlier this year.

This was confirmed in the High Court in Suva today when the three accused, Simione Rokosemudu, Ioane Sukanaisoro and Ilisoni Waqa, appeared before Justice Warleen George.

All three are charged with murdering PC Racagi on February 22.

The issue arose after Waqa's lawyer, Legal Aid Commission lawyer Andala Dean, asked the State to provide the monthly duty roster and station diary from Lami Police Station to assist the defence with its voir dire.

Ms Dean told the court that no confessions had been made during the caution interviews. However, the defence needed the documents to establish where the accused were on the day of the alleged incident.

State prosecutor Sadaf Shameem said the defence would need to make a written request specifying the documents required and the reasons for seeking them.

Ms Shameem also said the State preferred that the three accused enter their pleas before any other matters were addressed.

The three will remain in remand custody until next Thursday, when they are expected to enter their pleas before Justice Daniel Goundar.