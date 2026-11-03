High Court stay application delays Rasova trial

The Suva Magistrate Court has further adjourned the case against former Social Democratic Liberal Party general secretary Simione Rasova to January 18, pending a ruling on his stay application before the High Court in Suva.

Rasova faces one count of giving false information to a public servant, allegedly declaring his permanent residence as Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu Village, Ono, Kadavu, when applying for parliamentary allowances.

He is also charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage, allegedly receiving $21,350 in parliamentary allowances to which he was not entitled between July 2019 and April 2020.

He appeared before Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa today.

Through his lawyer, Isireli Fa, Rasova has applied for a permanent stay of the charges, arguing that the case has been delayed for more than four years and that the charges brought against him by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) were excessive.

He remains on bail.