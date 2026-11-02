Man charged over alleged $600 gift card scam

A 25-year-old man will appear in the Nadi Magistrate Court today charged with allegedly obtaining money through a gift card investment scam.

The charge stems from an investigation by the Fiji Police Force Anti-Scam Taskforce into an alleged case of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.

Police allege that between May 12 and May 22, 2026, the accused sent a Viber message to a woman offering her an opportunity to purchase electronic gift cards.

The victim was allegedly told she would receive $10,000 to help start her business.

Believing the offer to be genuine, the woman transferred $600. However, after failing to receive the promised return on her investment, she lodged a complaint with police.

Following investigations, the 25-year-old was charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.



