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Crime

Man charged over alleged $600 gift card scam

Police say a woman was promised $10,000 to start a business but allegedly lost $600 after investing in electronic gift cards.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 12:00

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A 25-year-old man will appear in the Nadi Magistrate Court today charged with allegedly obtaining money through a gift card investment scam.

The charge stems from an investigation by the Fiji Police Force Anti-Scam Taskforce into an alleged case of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.

Police allege that between May 12 and May 22, 2026, the accused sent a Viber message to a woman offering her an opportunity to purchase electronic gift cards.

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The victim was allegedly told she would receive $10,000 to help start her business.

Believing the offer to be genuine, the woman transferred $600. However, after failing to receive the promised return on her investment, she lodged a complaint with police.

Following investigations, the 25-year-old was charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.


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