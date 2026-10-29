Rigby murder file still with ODPP

The case file into the death of Australian-born hotel manager Jason Rigby remains with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), as questions continue over the change in the case from suicide to murder.

Police initially declared Mr Rigby’s death a suicide before it was later identified as murder.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru declined to disclose what led to the change in the classification of the case.

“We may not be able to divulge more on the details as to the reason why, but the guidance has been sought from the office of the respective resident magistrate that the file was initially sent to,” she said.

“And that is why a full-scale investigation was directed and the file is now with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Mr Rigby, 41, died in December 2024. He was originally from the Gold Coast in Australia.

Police said his body was found in a bathroom at the Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort in Nadi where he worked, with wounds to his chest.

His partner remains a suspect in the case.

Ms Seru added that the file’s referral to the ODPP follows the direction for a full investigation after guidance was sought from the magistrate’s office to which the file was initially sent.