Five years of discipline, sacrifice and determination have paid off for Tavua College student Dhiksha Shreya Devi, who was named the school's 2026 Dux.

For the 18-year-old, the award is more than an academic achievement. It is the fulfilment of a dream she had carried since Year 9 and a reward for years of dedication to her studies.

Standing on stage to receive the award was a moment she had imagined for years.

“I don’t just feel happy and proud, I feel deeply grateful. Standing on that stage to receive the Dux award was a surreal moment,” she said.

“I had envisioned this achievement since Year 9 and actually reaching that milestone felt almost unbelievable.”

Dhiksha said the award represented the countless hours of studying, difficult nights and sacrifices she had made throughout her secondary school journey.

“To me, this award is proof of the sleepless, stressful nights, as well as my consistency, discipline, and dedication. It stands as evidence of years of hard work,” she said.

Rather than relying on last-minute preparation, Dhiksha said she challenged herself each year to improve her academic performance and strengthen her weaknesses.

Her determination was also shaped by a missed opportunity in primary school.

She recalled that when she was in Year 8, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the school year and final examinations were cancelled, meaning she did not have the opportunity to compete for a primary school Dux award.

That experience strengthened her resolve to make the most of her secondary school education.

“I knew I had to give my best in secondary school,” she said.









Tavua College's previous Dux recipients also inspired her to work towards the same achievement.

However, Dhiksha said reaching the top was not an overnight success.

“This was not achieved overnight. It took five years of steady hard work and sacrifice throughout my high school journey,” she said.

While the award is a personal milestone, Dhiksha said seeing her parents' reaction made the achievement even more meaningful.

“Seeing their pride and tears of joy was the greatest reward of all,” she said.

She credited her parents, who have both served at Davota Sanatan Primary School for more than 13 years, for shaping her values and supporting her education.

Her father, Ratnam Chand, is the school's headteacher, while her mother is also a teacher.

Dhiksha said watching her parents return home tired after a day at school but still make time to check on her studies and well-being taught her the importance of discipline, responsibility and balance.

“They have been my biggest role models and strongest pillars of support,” she said.

“Their advice on leadership and resilience constantly helped me grow. They shaped me into the young woman I am today.”

Her 16-year-old brother has also been an important source of encouragement.

He will enter Year 12 next year and is preparing to represent Tavua College in the web design competition at the National VitiShowcase Competition in Suva.

Dhiksha said he had always supported her ambitions and helped her manage the pressures of school life.

Whenever she felt stressed, a conversation with him helped clear her mind.

Beyond her Dux achievement, Dhiksha is already looking towards her next major goal – a career in aviation.

She hopes to pursue higher studies in Aviation Management at Griffith University in Australia.

Earlier this year, she applied for and was awarded an Australia Awards Scholarship, making her one of the few students in Fiji to receive the opportunity.

Her focus has now shifted towards tertiary education and building a career in the aviation sector.

“I aim to build a career where I can demonstrate strong management and leadership qualities while contributing to the development of my nation, specifically within the aviation sector,” she said.

Dhiksha dedicated her achievement to Almighty God, her parents, family members, loved ones and teachers.

She said their encouragement and belief in her had helped her push through moments of self-doubt.

“Their belief in me fuelled me to reach the finish line even when I doubted myself, so this milestone belongs to them as well,” she said.