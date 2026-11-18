For Suva Grammar School head boy Brendan Leo, faith, family support and perseverance have been key to overcoming challenges and leading students during his final year at the school.

The Year 13 student said receiving the head boy’s badge was an honour and a significant responsibility, particularly at a prestigious institution such as Suva Grammar School.

“It’s been an honour to be given this badge. It’s a big responsibility,” he said.

Originally from Nadrau, Navosa, Brendan has attended Suva Grammar School since Year 9. He said one of his biggest challenges as a student leader had been managing students from different backgrounds.

He said prayer and counselling had helped him deal with difficult situations and guide students throughout the year.

“The only way we could handle this situation is by praying every day and just counselling the students,” he said.

Brendan dedicated his graduation milestone to his family, particularly his mother, grandmother and father, whom he thanked for their constant support.

One of his proudest achievements was helping Suva Grammar School win the national Deans title in his final year.

He said the victory was the result of years of hard work and perseverance by the team.

His sporting achievements at the school included winning the Under-15 National Basketball title in Form Four, followed by the Under-16 Deans title in Form Five.

The team then secured the national Deans title in his final year, Year 13.

Reflecting on his journey, Brendan encouraged younger students to remain grounded in their faith, respect their parents and prioritise their education.

“Always trust God in everything that you do. Be obedient at home and focus on your schoolwork,” he said.

He also encouraged students to take part in activities that would make a positive difference in their lives.