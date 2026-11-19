Two people are homeless after an early morning fire severely damaged an uninsured residential building in Votualevu, Nadi, leaving an estimated $60,000 to $65,000 in losses.

The fire broke out at a two-flat concrete building in Matanawai, Careras, at about 5am on Wednesday, November 18.

According to the National Fire Authority (NFA), the building sustained an estimated 90 per cent structural damage.

The property was not insured.

Although the occupants were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, two people have been left displaced by the blaze.

Nadi Fire Station received a call from a member of the public at approximately 5am.

Two fire appliances carrying 11 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, accompanied by an ambulance with two personnel.

When firefighters arrived at approximately 5.12am, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews deployed two hose lines and a hose reel to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

The fire was extinguished at approximately 5.30am, with firefighters remaining at the scene to check for hotspots before leaving at 6.22am.

Preliminary information suggests the fire may have started in the living room of Flat One, which was vacant at the time.

However, the cause has not been established, and the NFA will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane expressed concern over the extent of the damage and urged households to take fire safety precautions seriously.

“House fires can spread rapidly, particularly when they are not detected and reported at an early stage. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to prevent fires in their homes.

“Ensure that electrical appliances and wiring are maintained in safe working condition, avoid leaving cooking unattended, and never leave potential ignition sources unattended. Most importantly, ensure that everyone in the household knows what to do and where to go in the event of a fire.

“We also encourage members of the public to report fires immediately by calling the NFA emergency line on 910. An early call can make a significant difference in limiting damage, protecting lives and preventing further loss,” Mr Sowane said.

The NFA has reminded members of the public to remain alert to fire hazards and to call 910 immediately in the event of a fire or other emergency.