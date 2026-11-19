Tavua Town Council workers have secured a five per cent cost-of-living adjustment following strike action yesterday morning, ending the dispute with a signed agreement and a return to normal services.

The agreement between the council and the National Union of Workers (NUW) also provides for increased dirt and wet allowances, as well as payment for the day workers went on strike.

The pay adjustment will be backdated to January 1, 2026, with workers expected to receive the payment by December 24, 2026.

The breakthrough came after union members took strike action yesterday morning, prompting the formal signing of the 2026 Log of Claims agreement.

Both parties confirmed that the terms had been agreed upon last Thursday.

The NUW thanked the council for honouring the agreement reached in good faith and expressed hope that both parties would maintain a positive working relationship.

All workers have since returned to their duties, with normal council services resumed.

The agreement brings the strike to an end and confirms the pay adjustment and improved allowances for council workers.