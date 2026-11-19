For Asinate Lewabeka, the smoke rising from the Lautoka dump site is more than an environmental concern – it is a threat to the health of people living nearby, particularly children.

The informal waste picker and recycling advocate, who lives near the Vunato dump site, has questioned when the prolonged fire will finally be brought under control.

"This rubbish burning with smoke has been happening for years, and it takes a month for it to completely burn off," she said.

"My concern is that the smoke is still coming from there. It really affects us, especially our children. I am asking what the solution is."

Ms Lewabeka raised her concerns during the Fijian Media Association (FMA) town hall meeting at the Fiji National University Namaka Campus, Nadi, last night night.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica responded by committing to contact the National Fire Authority chief executive officer for an update on the fire and provide Ms Lewabeka with a direct response.

Mr Kamikamica acknowledged the difficulty of extinguishing fires at waste disposal sites, explaining that years of accumulated rubbish and, in some cases, deliberate ignition could make them difficult to control.

He referred to a similar incident in Savusavu last year, which also required intervention.

Beyond the immediate fire, Mr Kamikamica highlighted the need for a more sustainable approach to waste management.

He revealed that a study was underway to identify an alternative dump site in the Western Division, with a focus on circular recycling and improved waste management practices.

If successful, the model could potentially be extended to Nausori and other parts of the country.

The proposed approach aims to improve waste disposal practices and reduce the problems associated with existing landfill sites.





