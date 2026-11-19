Methamphetamine has been detected at all four wastewater monitoring sites in Fiji, with Suva recording the highest levels, according to the country's first wastewater drug monitoring report.

This is equivalent to almost five doses per day per 1000 people.

This was revealed in the country's first wastewater drug monitoring report, released today by the Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua.

The report, which covered Kinoya, Nadi, Lautoka and Ba, provides the Government with a scientific baseline of drug consumption and a clearer picture of illicit drug use in the monitored population centres.

Mr Naivalurua said the findings provided reliable data to help the Government and its partners direct enforcement and prevention efforts.

Cannabis was the most commonly detected illicit drug across the monitored sites, with consumption highest in Lautoka at about 10 times the level of methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine was detected at all four sites, with Suva recording the highest level at almost five doses per day per 1000 people, more than double the level recorded in Nadi.

Cocaine was detected only in Nadi, where its level was higher than that of methamphetamine, while MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, was also detected only in Nadi and at low levels.

Heroin, fentanyl and ketamine were not detected during the first round of sampling.

“The fact that methamphetamine was found at every site and cocaine at one site shows that Fiji is not free from the regional drug trade,” Mr Naivalurua said.

The report also identified weekly consumption patterns, with alcohol, cocaine and MDMA generally increasing over weekends.

The first round of testing was conducted earlier this year, with the Government planning at least two to three testing cycles annually to establish a stronger basis for projecting trends and directing operations.

“Instead of just looking for a needle in the haystack, now we know where our focus and the attention should be,” he said.

Mr Naivalurua said the data would help strengthen policing capabilities, intelligence, resourcing and regional partnerships.