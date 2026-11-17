Questions over the legal basis for State ownership of Fiji’s minerals were raised during a public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (Bill No. 32 of 2026) in Lautoka on Monday.

Jo Vueti questioned whether State ownership of mineral rights was properly established under common law, international law or decisions of international courts.

Making his submission at Kshatriya Hall, Mr Vueti focused on the colonial government’s acquisition of mineral rights in 1965 and questioned whether the process had a sound legal and constitutional foundation.

He questioned whether the Government had legally acquired or traded for the rights, whether there was a clear intention to retain them, and whether the requirements for State ownership had been established through the courts.

Mr Vueti also questioned whether the Crown had intended to retain ownership of the minerals and whether the State Ownership of the Mineral Act 1965 had been enacted with proper constitutional authority.

He suggested the legislation could be legally questionable because it was introduced under the colonial government without what he considered an adequate constitutional framework.

He also questioned whether the current Government had formally established the legal basis for State ownership, particularly if common law did not provide for such ownership.

Mr Vueti raised the position of native iTaukei Fijians, questioning whether they could have full legal ownership of the minerals.

He said clear answers were needed on the historical and legal basis of mineral ownership, stressing that the issue was important to the litigant and the outcome of the hearing.

His submission called for clarity on the laws, legal precedents and authority supporting the State’s claim to mineral ownership.