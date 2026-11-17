SODELPA leader Aseri Masivou Radrodro has asked media outlets to correct descriptions of Jolame Uludole as “SODELPA’s lawyer”, saying he is one of several legal advisers the party engages for specific opinions and is not its official lawyer.

In a statement, Mr Radrodro said the SODELPA Management Board had reaffirmed, after a meeting, that submissions made by Mr Uludole to the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill did not represent the party’s views, policies or official position.

He said SODELPA had formally raised eight key issues with the Prime Minister.

Any other submissions or personal opinions by Mr Uludole or Ratu Savenaca Komaisavai, including those on freehold land and customary forgiveness, were unauthorised, he said.

Mr Radrodro also rejected reports that SODELPA supported recognising customary iTaukei forgiveness in criminal and domestic assault cases.

He said the party upheld the rule of law and the principle that victims of violence or crime must be treated equally and protected by the courts.

SODELPA opposed anything that undermined criminal accountability or weakened legal protections for victims, while supporting the constitutional and due-process rights of people accused of offences, he said.

Mr Radrodro said Fiji’s Crimes Act prohibited customary reconciliation from replacing criminal prosecution or serving as a defence in criminal and domestic violence proceedings.

He also cited Fiji’s obligations under CEDAW, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention against Torture, and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to protect women, children and vulnerable people from violence, abuse and intimidation.

He said protecting people’s rights and liberties remained a priority for SODELPA.

The party commended the work of the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement and the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, and pledged continued support for them and other civil society groups working to address gender-based violence.

Mr Radrodro said SODELPA remained committed to defending the rights and safety of Fijians and engaging in the constitutional review process.