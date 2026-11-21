Only 17 human trafficking cases have been investigated by police since 2020, highlighting the scale of a problem that authorities believe could be going under-reported.

Of those cases, eight have been referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for independent review, while nine remain under investigation.

The figures were disclosed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Loraini Seru during discussions on human trafficking and migrant smuggling, following questions from defence lawyer Kalisito Maisamoa about the availability of reliable data.

Mr Maisamoa stressed that concrete data was necessary if the Government was to make human trafficking and migrant smuggling a national priority.

The figures cover investigations conducted by the dedicated Human Trafficking Unit between 2020 and 2026.

Under-reporting remains a major challenge, with information about suspected trafficking cases often reaching police without being followed by formal complaints.

To improve reporting, police have appointed dedicated contact officers at stations across the five policing divisions.

Members of the public have been urged to report suspected cases, even if they wish to remain anonymous.

Police have also made available the toll-free number 1681 for people seeking to provide information or lodge complaints.

ACP Seru urged the public to trust the reporting process and help authorities identify people who may be facing trafficking-related exploitation.