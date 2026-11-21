Twenty lucky customers could be celebrating Christmas with a trip to Hong Kong after Courts launched its 2026 Christmas cam­paign, offering travel packages val­ued at more than $100,000.

The campaign was officially launched yesterday at the Courts Rodwell Road branch, g1vrng customers the chance to win one of 20 travel packages.

To enter the promotion, customers need to spend a minimum of$100 at any Courts store to qualify for the draw. The promotion runs from November 20, 2026, to January 17, 2027.

Courts general manager retail, marketing and business development Anil Senewiratne said the campaign was part of the company's efforts to bring excitement and added value to customers during the festive season.

Alongside the Hong Kong travel giveaway, Courts has introduced a furniture trade-in promotion, which the company describes as a first of its kind.

The initiative gives customers another opportunity to make the most of the Christmas offers while upgrading their homes.

Courts is also highlighting its Courts Credit hire purchase and financing options to help families manage their Christmas shopping and household purchases.

Wi th the festive season traditionally bringing families together, the company said its campaign was designed to make Christmas more rewarding while creating memorable experiences for customers.

This year's campaign carries the message: "Unwrap the Courts Christmas Magic. Celebrate the Courts Bula Smile."