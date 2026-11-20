Police and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) could not be separated in a tense Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl rugby clash, finishing level at 8-8 after a late Army comeback.

The two forces battled for supremacy in a tightly contested encounter, with neither side able to break the deadlock after the final whistle.

With Army not being able to secure an outright win, Police have retained the title for the fifth year in a row.

Army struck first through hooker Patemo Nuku, whose try gave the soldiers an early 5-0 advantage.

Police fought back in the second half, using a powerful driving maul to send prop and Naitasiri front-rower Jone Naqiri over for their opening try.

With the scores locked at 5-5, the contest became a battle for every point.

Police eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when their fly-half converted a penalty to put them ahead 8-5.

Army had an opportunity to respond three minutes later, but fullback Ilikena Vudogo was unsuccessful with his penalty attempt.

The turning point came in the 64th minute when Police player Jack Volavola was sent to the sin bin following an infringement involving the ball.

Army were awarded another penalty, giving Vudogo a chance to make amends for his earlier miss.

This time, the fullback made no mistake, slotting the penalty in the 65th minute to level the scores at 8-8.

With the match finely balanced, both sides continued battling for the decisive points.

However, neither could find a breakthrough, leaving the scores tied at the final whistle.

The result meant Police and Army finished the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl rugby challenge level after a hard-fought contest.