A Seaqaqa resident has proposed limiting the number of political parties contesting Fiji's next general election to two, arguing that it would reduce voter division and make it easier to form a Government.

Saimone Qalisa made the proposal during a public consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 at the Seaqaqa Sanatan Hall in Macuata yesterday.

Mr Qalisa told the parliamentary special committee that having too many political parties could divide voters and make it difficult to form a clear Government.

He also raised concerns that votes cast for unsuccessful parties would not contribute towards forming the next Government.

“The electoral system should ensure that every vote is treated fairly and that the voices of all Fijians are represented,” Mr Qalisa said.

He also urged the committee to consider Fiji's changing social landscape when reviewing the Constitution.

Mr Qalisa said communities had become increasingly integrated through shared schools, workplaces, food and cultural practices.

He cited intermarriage between iTaukei and Indo-Fijians as an example of a younger generation growing up with mixed cultural identities.

He said the Constitution should reflect these changes and recognise that people from any ethnic background could lead the country based on their ability and commitment to serving the public.

“We should recognise that our shared future depends on mutual respect, understanding and acceptance,” he said.

“Leadership should also be based on a person's ability to serve the country and its people, regardless of their ethnic background.”