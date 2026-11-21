Fiji's hydroelectric dams at Monasavu and Nadarivatu could be forced to shut down by the end of January 2027, or even earlier, if prolonged dry conditions continue, Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) has warned.

The electricity provider is urging households and businesses to reduce power consumption as El Niño-related dry weather causes water levels at the dams to fall, placing increasing pressure on electricity generation.

In a statement issued on November 20, EFL said below-average rainfall over the past two and a half months had significantly reduced the water available for hydroelectric generation.

If the situation persists, the dams could be forced to shut down for safety reasons, increasing Fiji's reliance on fuel-powered electricity.

The impact of the dry conditions is already evident in the country's electricity generation mix.

During the same period last year, hydroelectricity accounted for an average of 40 per cent of EFL's electricity generation, while thermal generation contributed 60 per cent.

That balance has now shifted to 30 per cent hydroelectricity and 70 per cent thermal generation.

EFL warned that the share of hydroelectric generation could fall further in the coming months.

The increased dependence on fuel-powered generation comes as rising global fuel prices add pressure to electricity generation costs.

EFL said it was closely monitoring rainfall, dam water levels and electricity demand to manage the situation.

The company also warned that if dry conditions persisted and electricity demand remained at current levels or increased, businesses and other customers with standby diesel generators could be asked to help produce electricity.

This would allow EFL to conserve water at Monasavu and Nadarivatu, manage available generation capacity and maintain the stability of Viti Levu's electricity system.

The company said the arrangement could become necessary in the coming weeks or months to prolong the use of water stored at the dams.

EFL is urging Fijians to switch off lights, fans and appliances when not in use, operate air conditioners efficiently and avoid unnecessary use of high-energy equipment.

Businesses are also being encouraged to switch off non-essential equipment after working hours, while households are advised to make greater use of natural daylight.

The company said every unit of electricity saved would help protect the country's power supply during the dry period.

EFL also warned that prolonged dry conditions were increasing the risk of bushfires, which could damage power poles, transmission lines and other electricity infrastructure.

Such damage could leave affected communities without electricity for more than 24 hours.

The company urged members of the public to exercise caution when carrying out burning activities and report bushfires immediately to prevent damage to electricity infrastructure.

EFL said it would continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as conditions developed.

It stressed that cooperation from households, businesses and industries would be essential to conserving available energy resources and maintaining a reliable electricity supply.